Lichfield City’s manager says he is proud of his side’s performance this season despite the disappointment of the play-off final defeat.

A loss in the promotion decider against Darlaston Town at the weekend made for a disappointing end to the 2023-24 Midland Football League Premier Division campaign.

But boss Ivor Green said his side could still be proud after a groundbreaking year at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

“You have got to give credit to Darlaston, they’re a good side, but in regard to us I’m proud as punch. “We had good go at them and I think we probably edged it in the second half. “We played some good football, we could have done better with a few bobbling balls in the box, but overall I’m really proud.” Ivor Green

The fixture saw a club record attendance as 1,100 fans packed into the Trade Tyre Community Stadium to see City’s 3-1 defeat.

Green added:

“The game was an incredible experience for our players. “They’ve just played in a play-off final in front of over a thousand fans – they just have to learn as much as they can from it as it’s all about development for such a young group. “I told the boys in the changing rooms that I won’t accept heads dropping. “We still have one game left to earn some silverware in the JW Hunt Cup and we’re going to go into it with all guns blazing.” Ivor Green

Lichfield will head to Molineux to face either Wolverhampton Sporting Community or Stone Old Alleynians in the final on 21st May as they look to put the play-off disappointment behind them.