A collection of Pokemon cards has sold for more than £55,000 at auction.

Bidders from around the globe battled it out in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale today (7th May) in a bid to get their hands on the 2,407 cards across 16 lots.

They included 15 complete or master sets of Pokemon, the majority by American publisher Wizards of the Coast, with a further lot of 16 Pokemon box toppers.

The sale was joined online by bidders in America, Japan and China.

Highlights included a complete Skyridge master set, which sold for £18,000 to a UK bidder, while a complete Aquapolis master set also went to a British buyer for £8,000.

A bidder in the auction room landed the Legendary Collection master set for £8,600 as well as a complete Expedition master set for £6,700.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The sale went fantastically well, which is both testament to the incredible quality of this collection and the hard work and attention to detail in cataloguing by our dedicated Pokemon specialist. “This remains a seriously hot market internationally and it’s brilliant to see Lichfield once again pin its place on the worldwide Pokemon map.” Richard Winterton