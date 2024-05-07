A half-century from James Burton helped Alrewas to a 59 run victory over Denby.

The opener made the most of the opportunity after the Herons won the toss and elected to bat first, chalking up 54 before being stumped by Mitchell Bradley off the bowling of Joe Wilson, who finished as the pick of the bowlers with 5-62 as Alrewas reached 209-6 from their 50 overs.

The visitors saw their hopes of chasing down the total hit as Craig Swinfield removed openers Mitchell Bradley (4) and Liam Sadler (0), while Matthew Frend sent Daniel Burgoyne back to the pavilion without troubling the score too as Denby fell to 7-3.

The middle order attempted to rally, but only saw Charlie Wilson reach a score above 25 as Swinfield, William Hodgkinson and Will Smedley bagged three wickets each to ensure that Denby could only reach 150 before being bowled out in with just under five overs to spare.