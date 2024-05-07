A local author will release her latest book next month.

Phillipa Ashley’s Second Chance Summer will be published by Penguin on 6th June.

It tells the story of Lily Harper who goes to a remote retreat but can’t wait to return to civilisation.

But as she’s about to give up and leave disaster strikes forcing her to rethink her desire to return to a life she thought she loved.

A spokesperson for Penguin said:

“Sunny, charming, and hugely warm hearted, Second Chance Summer is the holiday romance everyone needs this year.” Penguin spokesperson

Second Chance Summer is published on 6th June. For more details visit the Penguin website.