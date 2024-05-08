Lichfield motorsports star Finlay Lines claimed victory in the second round of the 2024 Trent Valley Kart Club Championship.

Competing against 20 other drivers in the IAME Waterswift class, the city racer set the second-fastest time in qualifying at the Lincolnshire circuit.



Starting from the front row in both of the two heats, Lines recorded fifth and sixth place finishes.

The total points scored by the Maximum Motorsport driver meant he was placed in fifth on the grid for the all important final.

Keeping a calm head on track at the start, Lines moved up to finish in fourth place – but post-race penalties applied to drivers who finished ahead meant Lines was classified with the win in the final results.

The Lichfield racer will be back in action for the opening two rounds of the 2024 British Kart Championships IAME class at PF International next weekend.