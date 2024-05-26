An ABBA tribute night is coming to Burntwood.

Kiss the Teacher will perform at Burntwood Memorial Institute on 20th July, with support from local performer Holly Rolfe.

The show will feature hits from the Swedish supergroup in the award-winning ABBAttraction show.

A spokesperson said:

“Don’t miss this spectacular tribute show that takes you back to the days when ABBA ruled the airwaves and knee high boots and flares were the fashion of choice. “The show features high energy performances from four dedicated performers and includes multiple costume changes plus hits including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Does your mother know?, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it all, Voulez Vous and many more.”

Tickets are £18. For booking details visit www.tnt-presents.com.