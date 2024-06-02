Chasetown have unveiled a number of pre-season fixtures ahead of their 2024-25 campaign.

The Scholars will be back in action from 6tnh July when they travel to Brereton Social.

They will be on the road again for trips to Brocton and Eccleshall on 13th July before heading for Walsall Wood on 23rd July.

A home fixture – with opposition to be confirmed – will take place on 20th July.

New signing Lewi Burnside could make a swift return to former club Lichfield City who host The Scholars on 27th July, although half of the squad will travel to Sutton Coldfield on the same date.

The final two friendlies will see Chasetown welcome Stourbridge on 30th July and then go to Sporting Khalsa on 3rd August.