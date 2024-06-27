A councillor says he has stepped down from two cabinet roles for “health-related reasons”.

Cllr Mike Wilcox had been a member of the leadership groups at both Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council.

But the website of both local authorities have now removed reference to his cabinet positions.

Cllr Wilcox told Lichfield Live:

“For the moment, I have stepped back from both cabinet roles for health-related reasons. “I do hope to return at some stage in the future.” Cllr Mike Wilcox

Cllr Wilcox, who has previously been leader of Lichfield District Council, said he would remain as Conservative representative for Burntwood North at the county council and for Alrewas and Fradley at the district council.