A junior football team are celebrating after netting a tournament victory.

Lichfield City Panthers under 12s saw off teams from across the Midlands at the Silverdale Soccer Sevens competition.

They went unbeaten throughout the tournament with Alfie Brightman netting four times in the group and semi-final stages – and they didn’t even concede a goal until the final when they came from behind against Tipton as a long-range strike from Riley Evans sent the game to penalties.

Goalkeeper Jude Hawkes saved two of the three strikes he faced in the shootout as Lichfield came home with the silverware.

The Lichfield City squad for the tournament was Alfie Brightman, Tyler England, Riley Evans, Mason Gray, Jude Hawkes, Jessica Howells May, Oliver Morris, Brodie O’Grady, Eben Ray and Oliver Sansome.