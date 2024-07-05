Lichfield’s new MP says it is “an absolute privilege” to be elected after Labour took the seat from the Conservatives.

Dave Robertson won with 17,232 votes ahead of long-serving Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant with 16,422.

It means Lichfield will have a Labour MP for the first time since the current constituency was formed in 1997.

The newly-elected Member of Parliament said he was looking forward to representing local people in Westminster.

“I refuse to believe there are any of the 650 MPs who won’t see this as an absolute privilege – but for me Lichfield, Burntwood and our villages hold a really special place in my heart. “It’s where I come from, it’s a part of the world I’ve called home for my entire life and I am so excited to be able to get out there and start delivering for the people who call this wonderful part of Staffordshire their home.” Dave Robertson

The new Labour MP said the party’s message had been welcomed by local voters – and he also hailed the work of those who had helped with his campaign.

“When we look at what makes this Labour party electable, the work Keir Starmer has done transforming the Labour party and putting us back in the place where we can be of service to the British people has really resonated. “From speaking to people on the doorstep we know they were really eager to hear what we had to say and know how we would deliver the change they want to see. “We’ve been really fortunate to be supported by literally hundreds of volunteers who have been really enthused and energised by what we are offering as a party – no gimmicks and not over-promising, but being very, very focused on the changes we want to make immediately and in the long term. “That’s very much Keir Starmer’s mission-led government and the initial six steps that we want to take to change the country. “I’m really excited to get going. I am champing at the bit, I want to go down there and start getting on to those because this country deserves change and I hope I can be part of delivering that.” Dave Robertson

But despite his victory, the Labour MP will have to put the celebrations on ice for now. He said:

“I am on duty with Lichfield Foodbank at Morrisons from 1.30pm to 3pm tomorrow, splease come down, get a tin and pop it in as they do amazing work supporting the most vulnerable in our community.” Dave Robertson

There was more local success for Labour as Sarah Edwards held on to the Tamworth seat – which includes areas such as Whittington, Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone.

She topped the poll with 15,338 votes, ahead of Conservative Eddie Hughes who received 13,956 votes.

The Labour MP said:

“I love Tamworth and it’s the privilege of my life to be re-elected as your Member of Parliament. “Thank you for putting your trust in me. I will do everything I can to deliver change on the issues that matter most to my constituents.” Sarah Edwards