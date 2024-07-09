An employee at a Lichfield business has been celebrated after clocking up 40 years with the company.

Mark Scarrott joined cutlery firm Arthur Price in 1984 as an assistant in the production department and has risen through the ranks every since to become production and procurement manager.

The Burntwood resident now oversees the delivery of everything from million-piece orders through to Royal commissions.

He said:

“It’s flown by, it really has – I am very thankful that I enjoy my work. I like my colleagues and every day is different, you just never know what you need to make. “We don’t just manufacture cutlery, we also have many commissions for special tableware from across the globe. My highlights reel include travelling to the Middle East to oversee various special commissions for Royal families in the region. And who knows what’s around the next corner?” Mark Scarrott

The company’s CEO Simon Price said:

“Mark is a vital part of our business, liked by colleagues and respected by customers with vast experience and expertise. He is, in my opinion, the best in the business. “As a family-owned company, the next generation is vital to our success. Mark has seen my father’s time, my time and now my son James’. “As times have changed his skill and knowledge too have developed which to me shows an amazing aptitude and ability. “I am privileged to have him as part of my team.” Simon Price