A LICHFIELD care home’s open day event has hit the right notes thanks to a special visitor.

Singer Tony Christie helped cut the ribbon on the newly-refurbished Darwin Court Care Home.

The Is This The Way To Amarillo star was invited by operator Avery Healthcare Group to visit the facility.

He said:

“It was wonderful to be asked to visit Darwin Court Care Home again. “I had a great afternoon meeting such lovely people.” Tony Christie

Home manager Simon Dixey said Tony’s visit had put a smile on the faces of everyone at the event.

“It was wonderful to see Tony Christie chatting with residents, sharing stories, and creating cherished memories “Our open day events showcase our home’s unique facilities and highlight our important role in the local community. “I encourage anyone considering care in Lichfield to tour our home and meet our friendly staff. “We are immensely grateful to Tony for making our event unforgettable. His presence added a special touch to the day – he is always welcome at Darwin Court Care Home. “A special thanks go to our dedicated staff, particularly our fantastic chef and culinary team, for organising a mouthwatering BBQ which was enjoyed by all. “The effort and dedication of our staff were instrumental in making the event a success.” Simon Dixey