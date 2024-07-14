CONSTRUCTION work has begun on a new industrial development at Fradley Park.

The project by Evans Property Group will create two new warehousing units totalling around 280,000 sq ft.

The Fradley Link facilities will feature electric vehicle charging and solar panel-ready roofing.

The £26million development is expected to be completed next year.

Richard Bean, portfolio director at Evans Property Group, said:

“We are thrilled to announce we are speculatively developing phase one at Fradley Link, a new sustainable industrial and logistics development at Fradley Park. “Phase one will offer up high quality, sustainable logistics accommodation fronting the A38, with easy access to the M6 toll and M42 motorway network.” Richard Bean

The second phase of the Fradley Link scheme is expected to add a further 100,000 sq ft of warehouse space.

