A HEADTEACHER is preparing to bid a fond farewell to a Lichfield school after more than 20 years.

Helen Robertson will retire from her role St Michael’s CE Primary School at the end of this term.

She originally came to the school as a deputy head in 1999, before becoming acting head shortly afterwards and then securing the role permanently in 2001.

During her time at St Michael’s Helen has overseen a number of changes, including the move to a single site at Cherry Orchard in 2011, and has taught around 2,500 children.

Deputy head Andrea Hobson said:

“I would like to wish Helen the very best of luck as she ventures forward into her next journey – and I would also like to thank her for her dedication and support, particularly in making strong links to the church community and enabling music opportunities for our children. “She will be missed.” Andrea Hobson

Jodhi Bostock, a former chair of governors at the school, said:

“Helen’s love of her role at St Michael’s was evident. “She was a pleasure to work with and was at all times dedicated to the success and wellbeing of the St Michael’s community.” Jodhi Bostock

Abbie Walsh, Rector of St Michael’s Church added:

“Christians believe that God came to be with us on earth in Jesus a teacher. God still ministers to us today through teachers like Helen who offer their life’s work selflessly to improve the lives of the children and families they serve. Helen has been a shining example of this. “She has been for so many years the beating heart of the St Michael’s community and she will be greatly missed.” Abbie Walsh

Richard Gill, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partership said Helen had been a key part of the lives of many pupils and parents:

“Helen has impacted on thousands of families as a teacher, senior leader and headteacher. “She has made a positive and significant contribution to the St Michael’s community for the last 25 years. “As a colleague, as I am now, and as a parent who saw all three of my children benefit from the St Michael’s experience, I wish Helen much love for the future and thanks for all that she has given.” Richard Gill