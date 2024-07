NEW walking football sessions are being launched at Chasetown FC.

They are open to people aged over the age of 50 of all levels of fitness and ability.

The weekly sessions run on Tuesdays from 23rd July from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along and join in, get fit, meet with friends and enjoy a social afternoon with us.”

For more details contact Robert Wakelin via [email protected].