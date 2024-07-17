A LICHFIELD retailer is pledging to create hundreds of work placement opportunities as part of an effort to support the employment prospects of young people.

Central Co-op has made the commitment to mark Youth Skills Day.

The company will also support 1,500 students through employability workshops.

Around 300 placements will be offered in Central Co-op’s food stores, funeral homes or at its support centre in Lichfield, the retailer said.

Sarah Dickins, from Central Co-op, said:

“We recognise that young people in our communities are our difference makers. We believe that nurturing young talent is not just an investment in their future but also in the future of our communities. “This year we’re looking to expand our entry-level programmes to include school and college leavers – so watch this space.” Sarah Dickins