POLICE are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by car in Fazeley.

The incident happened on Coleshill Street at 9.15am yesterday (18th July).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

“A 66-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

“Anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage are urged to get in touch.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson