LICHFIELD Cricket Club kept the teams below them at the bottom of the table with a losing draw in their home clash with Milford Hall.

The hosts fielded first after losing the toss – and found their visitors in fine form with the bat as Dominic Afford made 82, Niall McHale posted 56 and Sahal Malvernkar made 50 before an eventual declaration at 258-6.

Umer Khalid was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-58.

In reply, Lichfield only managed 30 overs in reply before the weather played a part. They reached 100-5 in 30 overs with Muhammad Daniyaal top scoring with 25.