A BURNTWOOD business and school have teamed up to help support a public art trail.

St Joseph and St Theresa RC Primary school decorated a sculpture as part of St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephant initiative.

They were supported by local building firm Tara Group, who provided funding via The Noel Sweeney Foundation to support the work of the pupils.

The design – which includes a thumb print from all children, staff and governors at the school – has now taken pride of place outside the St Giles Shop on Wade Street in Lichfield.

Pupils at the school have also been fundraising with various activities including a bake sale and charity car wash to help raise money for the hospice.

Jo Mann, from Tara Group, said:

“We are thrilled to be involved in the March of the Elephants trail and are delighted with the final design created by the pupils at St Joseph and St Theresa RC Primary School. “This initiative perfectly embodies the spirit of The Noel Sweeney Foundation, honing in on creativity and community spirit, while ultimately supporting a fantastic cause like St Giles Hospice.” Jo Mann

For more information about St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants, visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.