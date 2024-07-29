A SCHEME helping Lichfield families with the cost of school uniforms is returning this summer.

Lichfield City Council has confirmed it will once again organise the Back to School Bank.

Pre-loved items of uniform from local schools can be dropped off at collection points in the city.

An event will then take place at Lichfield Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm on 18th August for people to pick up items.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“We are pleased to be able to offer free pre-loved uniforms to anyone who wants it. “We will also have stationery – and this year we have added free period products too. “If you have worn but well cared for uniform that you no longer want, you can drop it off at one of the collection points in Tesco Extra, Morrisons or the council offices in Donegal House in Lichfield city centre. “On the day of the event at the Guildhall lots of volunteers will be on hand to help with sizing. There will be a face painter and refreshments available. “It’s a great way to reduce the amount of unwanted clothing that goes to landfill.”

The council said a second pick-up event was also being planned.