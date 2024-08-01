COUNCILLORS have backed plans to replace a care home in Burntwood.

A report to Staffordshire County Council’s health and care overview and scrutiny committee said there was a clear need to plan ahead for the Bracken House facility, as well as the Meadowyrthe site in Tamworth.

It explained that the two sites had a bed capacity of 34 and 41 respectively, but added that demand was outstripping supply – and warned it would only get worse if action was not taken.

Cllr Julia Jessel said:

“We have two existing care homes in Meadowyrthe and Bracken that are time expired. “They’re on sites that have limited ability, either through the design of the building or the constraints of the site, to expand them and develop them. “Developing two new homes is a way of actually addressing the fact that we’ve got two existing homes that will need replacement, but actually affords the opportunity to increase capacity and have a nursing home element as well.”

A final decision on whether to push ahead with the replacement homes is expected in September.