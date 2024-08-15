CHASE Terrace Academy staff are celebrating the “outstanding” results of A-Level students.
Deputy headteacher Jason Cain hailed the efforts of pupils as they received their grades today (15th August).
He said:
“The outstanding results achieved today are a testament to the hard work, resilience, and determination of our pupils.
“Many have secured places at prestigious universities, obtained sought-after apprenticeships, or have taken the first steps into employment.
“We are immensely proud of each and every one of them.”
Head of Sixth Form Richard Giles added:
“The results our pupils have achieved are a reflection of their dedication and the high standards of teaching at Chase Terrace Academy.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our pupils and are confident that they will continue to excel in their future endeavours.
“The entire cohort has once again demonstrated the high standards of excellence and dedication that define our school, the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust and the wider community.”