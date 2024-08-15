CHASE Terrace Academy staff are celebrating the “outstanding” results of A-Level students.

Deputy headteacher Jason Cain hailed the efforts of pupils as they received their grades today (15th August).

He said:

“The outstanding results achieved today are a testament to the hard work, resilience, and determination of our pupils.

“Many have secured places at prestigious universities, obtained sought-after apprenticeships, or have taken the first steps into employment.

“We are immensely proud of each and every one of them.”