A LICHFIELD school has hailed the “outstanding” achievements of A-Level students.

The results at Lichfield Cathedral School saw 89% secure A* to C grades.

Among the top performers were Martha Wilkes and Lucy Hannam who both achieved A*, A*, A, while Theo Mackey and Hugo Hearn landed A*, A, A results.

Headteacher Sue Hannam said:

“The dedication and hard work of both students and staff have culminated in exceptional academic performance, with a significant number of students attaining top grades across a wide range of subjects.

“I am incredibly proud of this outstanding group of students who have demonstrated resilience, determination and generous hearts throughout Sixth Form.

“Their positive impact on the whole school community is an important legacy from which younger pupils will continue to benefit.

“As headteacher, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our students who are embarking on journeys to university, apprenticeships and employment.”