THE death of fish in Stowe Pool has been planed on a parasite.

Lichfield District Council began an investigation with the Environment Agency following reports from anglers.

A common parasite, likely gyrodactylus sprostonae, is believed to be behind the incident – with the illegal introduction of fish to the water believed to have contributed to the spread.

Although there is no cure, it is hoped that the fish in Stowe Pool may develop resistance and adapt to the infestation.

People are being urged to keep pets out of the water as a precaution

To support the recovery of the fish population, Lichfield District Council’s parks team is exploring ways to improve the habitat at Stowe Pool and is asking anglers to help by avoiding fishing for the time being without permission

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“The death of fish in Stowe Pool has been distressing so I’d like to thank the parks team and the Environment Agency for their work in identifying the cause. “I now hope anglers will support us in helping the pool’s fish population to recover.”