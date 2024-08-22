THE mother of a Burntwood fundraiser is embarking on a 50km work as she continues his work to support a cancer charity.

The total raised by Stephen Sutton and in his memory since his death ten years ago has now passed £6milliom.

To mark the milestone, his mother Jane said she would take on 16 challenges in regions where the Teenage Cancer Trust operates specialist units in hospitals.

Her bid to raise £300,000 for the charity has already seen her complete an elephant poo shovelling challenge at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm on the outskirts of Bristol, and reunite with the elephant named after Stephen – and the son of the one he hugged as part of a bucket list challenges before his death.

This Saturday (24th August), Jane will embark on her second challenge – a 50km Summer Walk starting at Woolwich Barracks in London.

She said:

“Saturday will be a step into the unknown – it’s a long time since I’ve walked anywhere near 50km so I’m glad my partner, Tracey Spare, has agreed to join me on this challenge to keep me company. “It’s certainly an interesting way of seeing some of the landmarks in the capital. “Stephen always said there should be ‘fun in fundraising’, but maybe this is stretching that philosophy a little! “We’re hoping to complete the challenge within 12 hours, but our primary aim is to complete the walk and raise some money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

People can support Jane’s fundraising efforts by donating via Stephen’s Just Giving page.