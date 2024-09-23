CHASETOWN Women extended their winning run with an assured 4-0 victory over Albrighton on a wet afternoon at the Scholars Ground.

In-form Tash Hughes broke the deadlock just before half time with her fifth goal in three games.

The Scholars maintained their pressure into the second half and were rewarded when Kyrie Ball’s corner kick sailed directly into the back of the net.

Chloe East-Goodman added a third, bundling the ball over the line following another dangerous corner.

Substitute Maddie Fletcher rounded off an impressive performance, slipping the ball through the keeper’s legs from a tight angle to cap a comprehensive win.

The Scholars face Stoke Town in the League Cup at the Scholars Ground this weekend.