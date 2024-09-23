MOTORISTS in Lichfield are facing delays after a roadworks scheme moved to a new phase.

Temporary traffic lights on the A5127 Burton Road in Streethay have moved from a two-way setup to a four-way one at the junction with Oak Way.

The changes were introduced earlier today (23rd September) and have quickly seen traffic backing up towards the A38, Trent Valley island and through the Roman Heights estate.

The roadworks – which are to allow for electricity works to take place – are due to be in place until the middle of October.