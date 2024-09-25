PEOPLE are being invited to try out the sport of squash.

Lichfield Squash Club is hosting the open event to encourage more participants to pick up a racket for the first time.

The event takes place between 1pm and 3pm on 12th October – World Squash Day – at King Edward VI School.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a fun-filled introduction to the exciting sport of squash. “There will be a free coaching session led by one of our experienced coaches and an open play session where you can meet our friendly members and practice your skills. “Squash is a fast-paced, dynamic sport that’s great for fitness, mental agility, and social interaction. Plus, it’s set to make its Olympic debut at the LA Games in 2028. “We have plenty of rackets and balls to use, so please just arrive wearing comfortable sports clothing and clean, non-marking trainers.”

For details and to register visit the Facebook event page or email info@lichfieldsquashclub.co.uk.