TV cameras are returning to a local auction business to film festive episodes of a popular programme.

Bargain Hunt will capture the action at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Fradley on 22nd October.

People are invited to go along to the sale as part of the filming day which starts at 9am.

Eric Knowles will be presenting, with experts Izzie Balmer and Raj Bisram helping out the two teams.

Four episodes will be filmed in total, with two being Christmas ones.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This is the third time we are filming the Bargain Hunt Christmas specials and we’re looking forward to another Christmas cracker. “Please do come on down and join us in the saleroom – and feel free to bring your festive attire or accessories to wear during the two Christmas episodes.”

The Bargain Hunt team last came to Lichfield in April, filming episodes including a celebration of the summer of sport with Sally Gunnell OBE, Mark Foster, Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead MBE.