PEOPLE are being asked to support a local charity offering opportunities for children and young adults.

The Liberty Striders – part of Liberty Jamboree – are on a mission to raise £5,000 through the Cash for Kids Sport Challenge.

It will see the special educational needs runners and their coaches aiming to run 250 miles in four weeks.

Pauline Lewis, community fundraising lead at Liberty Jamboree, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our runners for taking on such a demanding challenge. “The funds we raise will directly support young people in accessing inclusive sports that are otherwise unavailable to them. The best part is that 100% of the money we raise, we keep – which means every single penny will go towards making a tangible impact on the lives of our members.”

Liberty Jamboree has more than 500 members and offers activities and opportunities for children, young people and adults with learning or physical disabilities, neurodiversity, and social and emotional mental health (SEMH) needs.

On top of their fundraising goal, the runners also have the opportunity to win an additional grant from Cash for Kids if they finish as one of the top three teams in the challenge.

People can donate via their online fundraising page or by emailing fundraising@liberty-staffordshire.co.uk.