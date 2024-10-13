THE wishes of children looking for long-term foster carers have been highlighted as part of efforts to attract more people to the role.

Playing outside and going to a park to play on the swings were among the activities highlighted by the youngsters.

Staffordshire County Council say there is “significant” demand for foster carers, particularly for children with additional needs, including those on the autism spectrum.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member responsible for children and families at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are looking for more foster carers but we have a particular need for people who have experience of supporting or working with children who have additional needs or disabilities. “There is lots of support available to our carers so you will never be on your own. “If you are interested in finding out more about the children or fostering in general please get in touch with the fostering team.”

For more details visit the Foster for Staffordshire website or call 0800 169 2061.