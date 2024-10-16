AN Olympic gold medallist will be riding in to help launch show homes at a new development in Lichfield.

Sophie Capewell will cut the ribbon on three properties at the Curborough Lakes scheme from 10am on 26th October.

The cycling star, who won the Olympic gold as part of the British women’s sprint team in Paris, will be part of the plans for the official unveiling of the new properties.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sophie and the community in Lichfield to our new show homes at Curborough Lakes. “The Oxford Lifestyle, Sunningdale and Hampstead homes are all beautiful examples of Redrow craftsmanship and are perfect for family life. “Our opening will be an opportunity to raise a glass of bubbly with the local community and show everyone exactly what life will be like at Curborough Lakes.”