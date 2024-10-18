RESIDENTS who fought off plans for a new housing development in Fradley saw democracy in action, a local councillor said.

The proposals for Horner Avenue would have seen more than 100 properties built.

But local residents launched a campaign to fight the application amid concerns over safety on roads in the area and the suitability of the site for such a development.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, Conservative representative for Alrewas and Fradley, told a meeting of Lichfield District Council, that their efforts had demonstrated the importance of councillors hearing the views of local people.

“There have been very few applications over the years where the public are so incensed and so concerned that they’ve taken it upon themselves to turn up and show their feeling and ensure that we as members of a planning committee sit up and take notice – Horner Avenue is one of those cases. “The refusal was first made some years earlier, but the persistent developer had once again tried to get this through by persuading everyone that this development could be achieved. “I want to put on record the professional way in which our officers placed a proposal before members. I also want to thank members for their forthright questioning of officers and in particular the challenge made to the many highway issues and concerns. “I know how grateful residents are with the decision reached and many commented to me on how they felt members diligently went through and looked at every aspect of this application. “I have thanked residents who took the time to attend and witness real democracy in action.”

The meeting earlier this year saw people pack the public gallery as councillors decided on whether or not to allow the development to go ahead.

Cllr Wilcox added:

“The decisions we take are not always what residents want, but they do expect us to be rigorous and challenging. “What enables all this to happen is having a good planning chair. In this case the new chair, so I’d like to thank Cllr Harvey-Coggins who acted with great patience and professionalism amidst at times quite a vocal audience in the chamber. “History tells us we need to make sure that in order that we act with true democracy in all cases.”