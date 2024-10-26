A LAST minute goal from Jude Taylor salvaged a point for Lichfield City at Tividale.

Ivor Green’s men began brightly with Jack Edwards and Max Dixon probing the home defence.

But City were undone just after the half-hour mark when a long ball allowed Alfie Higgs to find the top corner from 20 yards out.

Edwards tried to even things up before half time but saw his effort go over the bar while another deflected away from danger.

Lichfield were level after 65 minutes though when Edwards’ curling cross found the net.

But parity lasted only a few minutes as Tividale’s Harry Higginson scored to make it 2-1.

James Wilcock fired over the bar as Lichfield looked to respond, but the third goal went the way of the home side as a corner saw Ryan Piggott volley home through a crowd of players with 15 minutes left.

City gave themselves hope moments later though as Edwards curled home a free kick.

Taylor went close to levelling when his header rattled the crossbar.

But the City man did secure an equaliser in the last minute as he picked up on a loose ball in the box and powered a shot past Ethen Hawk.