CHASETOWN progressed in the FA Trophy after a penalty shootout win against Belper Town.

The Scholars were ahead in the game when George Cater slotted home, only for the visitors to level through Harry Draper.

But it was Mark Swann’s men who made it through to the next round after winning the penalty shootout 5-4.

The first chance of note in the game came when Joey Butlin capitalised on a loose pass from a defender, but his shot was comfortably collected by goalkeeper Kieran Preston.

The Scholars carved out another half-chance when a Cater cross found Danny Glover, but the striker misfired.

Harrison Poulter nearly broke the deadlock for Belper after unleashing a powerful shot that was tipped onto the post by home keeper Curtis Pond.

Chasetown’s Kieran Fenton was next to go close with a free kick that spun into Preston’s gloves.

The second half saw The Scholars maintain their attacking intent as Mitchell Clarke had a golden opportunity but saw his header flicked off the line.

Chasetown finally found the breakthrough when Cater jinked his way past defenders and slotted it home to give his side the lead.

But their joy was short lived as Draper fired home a leveller for Belper.

Cater went close to restoring the lead, but Preston denied him with a crucial save as the game went to penalties.

Belper scored the first of their two penalties, with Taylor also on target for Chasetown before Cater sent his spot kick over the bar to hand the advantage to the visitors.

The two sides continued to trade converted penalties as keeper Pond and Clarke both found the net.

But Belper’s chance to secure the win was dashed as their fifth penalty was sent over the bar – and O’Callaghan converted his to send the shootout to sudden death.

A Pond save and a converted Chasetown spot kick earned the victory for The Scholars to send them through to the next round.