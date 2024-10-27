AWARD-WINNING vocalist and songwriter Deelee Dube will perform in Lichfield in November.

A former house vocalist at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, the performer has gone on to perform at the likes of the Montreal International Jazz Festival and the Teatro Auditorio Revellin in Spain.

Deelee has also drawn plaudits for her recordings, including debut album Trying Times.

She will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th November.

Anthony Evans, the venue’s creative director, said:

“Deelee is one of the most gifted vocalists to have emerged from the London jazz scene in recent years. “Her tones are full of depth, style and conviction – jazz lovers are in for a real treat!’

Tickets are £20 from thehubstmarys.co.uk.