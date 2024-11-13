RESIDENTS who need support with cost of living and wellbeing issues are being invited to a special drop-in session in Burntwood.

The event at Burntwood Library on 20th November brings together Lichfield District Council’s benefits, housing and council tax teams along with representatives from the Job Centre, Citizens Advice Bureau, Lichfield District Community and Voluntary Service and local food banks to provide help, advice and guidance in one place.

There will also be experts on hand to look at eligibility and help to submit online applications for Pension Credit.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“We continue to support residents challenged by the cost of living and our drop-in sessions are manned by experts from a range of organisations trained in giving useful advice and guidance. “If you need help, please come along to next Wednesday’s session at Burntwood Library from 9.30am to 11.30am.”

For more information about the support available in Lichfield District please visit Cost of living and wellbeing support.