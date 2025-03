A TRIBUTE to the hits of ABBA is coming to Lichfield this weekend.

Here We Go Again will be at the Garrick on Saturday (15th March).

A spokesperson said:

“Featuring a dynamite cast direct from London’s West End, this all-singing, all-dancing show will blow you away. “Singing along is mandatory, dancing in your seats is a given and dressing up is highly encouraged for this ultimate show of non-stop hits, non-stop energy, and non-stop Mamma Mia.”

Tickets are £32 and can be booked online.