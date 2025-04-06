FIVE candidates will battle it out in a by-election for a seat on Lichfield District Council.

The Curborough ward slot has become available after Lichfield MP Dave Robertson resigned his council roles.

Voters will make their choice when they head to the polls on 1st May.

Candidates standing for the Lichfield District Council seat are:

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

Paul McDermott (Lib Dems)

David Melhuish (Greens)

Liz Stamatelatos (Labour)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)

The same seat will also be up for grabs at Lichfield City Council with the vote taking place on the same day.

Those standing in that vote are:

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

Hannah Jell (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dems)

John Madden (Reform)

David Melhuish (Greens)