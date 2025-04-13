A COLLECTION of vintage Sindy dolls has sold at auction for more than £12,000.

The iconic British fashion doll was launched in September 1963, becoming the UK’s best-selling toy in 1968 and 1970.

And she’s still popular today as testified by a recent sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers where a collection of more than 100 dolls – including a large number of Sindy figures – fetched £12,545.

Auctioneer Ben Winterton said:

“Every so often we come across comprehensive collections that just make step back and appreciate what some enthusiasts have amassed. “This was very much the case here and we had interest from bidders across the country and America on the day of the auction. “We are now looking forward to our next sale focussing on Sindy and Barbie, which takes place on 28th May.”

Highlights from the last auction included a boxed Marx Toys Sindy Gayle doll selling at £620, a boxed Pedigree Sindy western doll fetching £340 and a boxed Pedigree Sindy space fantasy selling at £280.

The collection featured figures, clothing and accessories from the 1960s to 2000s and included the rare 1982 McDonalds Sindy, Patch and Sindy’s boyfriend Paul.

Ben said:

“Sindy – with her distinctively spelled moniker – is still going strong. “And with Barbie now a global multimedia sensation, expect continued interest at auction in original vintage examples of these iconic fashionistas.”

Toy specialist Jon Price will be offering valuations of Sindy and Barbie items at The Auction Cafe on Market Street in Lichfield from 10am to 12.30pm on 23rd April.