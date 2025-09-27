A COUNCILLOR has quit Labour after saying the party’s actions on Gaza had been “far too little and far too late”.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell – who represents St John’s ward at both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council – has defected to the Greens.

He told Lichfield Live that his decision was based on Labour’s national leadership rather than being a slight on the party locally.

“I have a high regard for the members and councillors of the local Labour party as well as for our current MP, but for many months I have been concerned about the direction of our national Labour Government, whose election I had supported. “It seems to have lost all moral compass regarding both internal and external affairs, becoming too much like the Conservative party and Reform UK by cosying up to the rich and powerful and seeming to further their interests rather than those of the most in need. “I have long been considering resigning, but what has brought it to a head now is our Government’s effective complicity in the terrible ongoing genocide in Gaza. “What actions our UK Labour Government have taken up to now have been far too little and far too late.”

The move marks the second time Cllr Anketell has switched parties, having previously stood as a Liberal Democrat and an independent candidate before moving to Labour back in 2020.