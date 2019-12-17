New technology is allowing villagers living near Lichfield to have their water meters read when their bins are being collected.

The scheme has been introduced as part of a link up by South Staffs Water and Lichfield District Council.

The wireless technology means the bin lorry can collect the data as it passes homes every fortnight.

The system is being trialled in Clifton Campville, Edingale, Haunton, Elford and Harlaston.

Heidi Knapton, metering manager at South Staffs Water, said:

“We’re really excited with the results of the trial so far. “By working with Lichfield District Council, not only do customers have their water meters read automatically every fortnight, we’ve also been able to identify continuous flows in customers’ homes from the data, which will help to spot leaks. “We hope to continue the success in the region alongside the council.” Heidi Knapton, South Staffs Water

Nigel Harris, general manager of the joint waste service at Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council, said: