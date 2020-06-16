The headteacher of a Lichfield secondary school says safety remains “the absolute priority” for students and staff as classes for some pupils resume.
Schools across the UK have seen some Year 10 and Year 12 pupils back in classrooms as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The Friary School said it had introduced reduced class sizes to reduce contact around the school.
Other measures will see pupils allocated a specific entrance to the school, with hand gel available throughout the buildings.
Headteacher Matt Allman said:
“Clearly, we are making safety our absolute priority but we will also be drumming in the message in sessions that it is everyone’s duty to their care of their own – and others – health and safety.
“If students and staff follow the basic principles of safety and the systems we have out in place then we can be confident that we will be fine.”Matt Allman, The Friary School