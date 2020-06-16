The headteacher of a Lichfield secondary school says safety remains “the absolute priority” for students and staff as classes for some pupils resume.

Schools across the UK have seen some Year 10 and Year 12 pupils back in classrooms as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Friary School said it had introduced reduced class sizes to reduce contact around the school.

Other measures will see pupils allocated a specific entrance to the school, with hand gel available throughout the buildings.

Headteacher Matt Allman said: