The owners of a cafe in Lichfield says they will be reopening the business after initially opting to close for good following the coronavirus crisis.

The Ultimate Vegan Cafe in City Arcade had announced it was up for sale last month.

But a spokesperson told Lichfield Live that they had decided to reopen after all.

“The messages of support from the vegan community and customers have touched our hearts, so we’re coming back.

“We have a new manager and a new menu. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Ultimate Vegan Cafe spokesperson

The cafe will reopen on 5th September.

