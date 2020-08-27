Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Councillors should not have a baby in their arms and must look the part when attending meetings, the vice-chairman of Lichfield District Council has said.
Cllr Derick Cross made his comments in an email to other members of the Conservative group, as well as local MPs Michael Fabricant and Christopher Pincher.
It comes after Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, outlined how continuing with online meetings could create a more diverse range of councillors.
But in the email seen by Lichfield Live, Cllr Cross said members of the council would not be seen as professional if they dial in remotely.
“We should never give up the tradition of full council meetings being held in the chamber and properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making.
“However, if we want to move forward like a business then we need to act like a professional business, not be seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms, on the train, or work canteen discussing important council business.
“What impression is that giving the community of us?”Cllr Derick Cross
The coronavirus forced the council to carry out meetings online.
Cllr Pullen said the viewings of the live stream and recordings of these meetings on YouTube were also a reason to continue with the practice.
But Cllr Cross said people were only watching because they had nothing else to do.
“The viewings have no doubt gone up because so many people have been sat at home during COVID-19 bored out of their minds.
“Some of our meetings have been better entertainment than the numerous repeat comedies on the box they are fed up watching.”Cllr Derick Cross
In the email trail, other Conservative councillors had backed the plan for online meetings to continue, citing health and work as reasons it would be a beneficial approach.
But Cllr Cross insisted being at sessions of the council in person was important.
“If councillors are not able to put the time and effort into attending meetings and look the part they have been elected to do no matter what age they might be, then they should not be councillors and risk turning this council into some kind of a circus and failure.”Cllr Derick Cross
Well, Cllr Cross, congratulations on your safe trip from the 1970’s.
If Louise Mensch can get up from a parliamentary select committee to go and collect her kids, I’m sure the good residents of Lichfield and Burntwood can cope with councillors doing the best they can during this crisis.
Unfortunately his views say more about him than the actions of those dialling in, holding their children.
Yet another old white man who is scared and confused by the modern world. Lichfield really needs to move on from a time when everyone in charge looks and dresses the same. I wish Cllr Pullen every success in dragging Lichfield where it needs to go.
The impression you are giving the community Cllr Cross is that your attitudes are archaic. Give me real life representation from toy strewn rooms and work canteens over this out of touch pomposity any day.
Are councilors not supposed to be professional
As one of the councillors who has been involved in meetings where a fellow councillor had a child in their arms, I say well done to them for not letting the rigours and demands of family life interfere with their role as an active councillor.
We are elected to represent the views of our communities when decisions are being made and our communities include parents and working people not just elderly out of touch people in suits who appear to have no understanding of modern working practices nor the value equality and diversity brings.
The most successful businesses in this modern world during the midst of Covid19 are those which embrace agility and flexibility. Instead of putting up barriers to inclusion they remove them.
We should be encouraging engagement and inclusion for all as we can then ensure good decision making where the views of all sectors of society are taken into account.
Such an archaic, mysoginistic view has no place in any council I wish to be involved in and appears to be completely at odds with the views previously expressed by the Council Leader Doug Pullen. Thankfully there are others who appear to be more progressive and inclusive.
The presence of a babe in arms had not one single negative impact on the meetings I have been part of and I look forward to seeing the youngest observer of our meetings making further appearences in future.
These comments clearly refer to two councillors in particular who have recently become parents. Whilst I differ in my political views to theirs, they have my 100% support in the efforts they have made to continue their council work whilst caring for their new born child.
Have I inadvertently slipped through a wormhole in the space-time continuum and emerged into 1950? All you parents juggling work, home, council and parenthood, don’t forget to leave your children in a box under your desk when you Zoom into a council meeting or the community will get a bad impression of your love and care for your children and your commitment to attend meetings no matter what the difficulties of arranging childcare during lockdown.
One wonders what sort of attire would be needed to be “properly dressed” for “serious business decision-making”? Perhaps the jeans, t-shirts and flip-flops that are worn by employees of serious businesses such as Apple, Google, Microsoft et al? Personally I’ve made many “serious business decisions” whilst wearing jeans and, on one occasion, my pyjamas. Who would be the arbiter of determining what is “proper dress”? Will I get an email soon giving me a list of what is deemed to be “proper”?
And then there’s the concern about “looking the part”, no “matter what age they might be”. What does playing the part of a councillor require you to look like? Do I look like one?! Should we all look the same or would it, just perhaps, be better if we all looked a little bit different and reflective of the whole community? It’s that pesky diversity issue again.
And it’s interesting to see that just attending meetings and looking the part are the key criteria. Here’s me thinking representing the community, contributing to decision making and ensuring the best possible outcomes for residents were key. I’ve clearly got it wrong – just turning up wearing “proper” dress and not being sloppy are all that matter.
So to appease the vice-chair of the council, this clown from the LDC circus will wear “proper” attire for making “serious business decision” and will stick to jeans, t-shirts and hoodies in line with serious global businesses.
This is ridiculous!
I couldn’t care less whether Cllrs have babies in their arms on video conferences!
We watched a few of these online meetings as no commute meant we had time in hand, not because we were bored, far from it, these calls have been very revealing.
How come Lichfield wants Cllrs representing them with attitudes from circa 1973 is quite beyond me.
Good luck Cllr Pullen.
What impression does this give the community? How about that we are a diverse Council with at different stages of their lives and that we can associate with their issues because we have such diversity in our Council.
I am one of them Councillors with small Children, a messy office, sit with a shirt and no tie and have to sit with a headset on to make sure there is no background noise from my kids and dog at a meeting. This hasn’t made me look “unprofessional” it hasn’t stopped me giving it 100% and I defiantly have never given anyone the “Wrong” impression as a Councillor because of this.
As to views of meetings going up, this isn’t because people are at home and bored, it’s because people who have busy lives don’t have to jump in a car and drive to the Council Offices for a meeting, this gives them more options and allows us to be more accessible, as we should.
I have run a business for 20 years and Cllr Cross also needs to realise businesses are changing, less people are going to meetings in suits, businesses are becoming a lot less formal, more people are working from home and online meetings are happening more and more. Our Council should follow suit and move with the times, not just stay in the past just because “that’s the way it was always done”, and that is the impression our Council will get if we don’t move forward, that we are old fashioned and out dated.
My first reaction was, “which gentlemen is he addressing this criticism to for holding their babies in a meeting?” But I didn’t see the meeting so maybe there were men not just women holding babies? Perhaps he’s not being sexist? Mmm…..
What are you supposed to do with your baby – shut it in a cupboard till the meeting is over? Or not have one? Or just be a man? Saddened to see such misogynistic attitudes among councillors. Cllr Cross does know it’s 2020, doesn’t he?
It just shows how archaic and outdated his views are, not what I’d expect from anyone in a position of authority. I would rather be supported by someone child in arms doing their best and up with times than someone who is so out of touch with how the rest of business has been running during the last few months. I have worked from home with colleagues who are home schooling, some with 3 children and successfully carrying out full time senior roles. They work more efficiently and are focused on what needs doing and get it done. Having seen councillors at meetings in the ‘flesh’ where some just turn up for their tea, biscuits, and expenses, and don’t get involved, I think the new normal is good if it moves us away from the age of the dinosaur.
Twit.
Isn’t it ironic how Cllr Cross is concerned about public perception, and yet he has singlehandedly reinforced the extremely damaging perception that District Councillors are utterly out of touch with the modern world.
Leave a comment