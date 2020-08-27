Councillors should not have a baby in their arms and must look the part when attending meetings, the vice-chairman of Lichfield District Council has said.

Cllr Derick Cross made his comments in an email to other members of the Conservative group, as well as local MPs Michael Fabricant and Christopher Pincher.

Cllr Derick Cross

It comes after Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, outlined how continuing with online meetings could create a more diverse range of councillors.

But in the email seen by Lichfield Live, Cllr Cross said members of the council would not be seen as professional if they dial in remotely.

“We should never give up the tradition of full council meetings being held in the chamber and properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making. “However, if we want to move forward like a business then we need to act like a professional business, not be seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms, on the train, or work canteen discussing important council business. “What impression is that giving the community of us?” Cllr Derick Cross

The coronavirus forced the council to carry out meetings online.

Cllr Pullen said the viewings of the live stream and recordings of these meetings on YouTube were also a reason to continue with the practice.

But Cllr Cross said people were only watching because they had nothing else to do.

“The viewings have no doubt gone up because so many people have been sat at home during COVID-19 bored out of their minds. “Some of our meetings have been better entertainment than the numerous repeat comedies on the box they are fed up watching.” Cllr Derick Cross

In the email trail, other Conservative councillors had backed the plan for online meetings to continue, citing health and work as reasons it would be a beneficial approach.

But Cllr Cross insisted being at sessions of the council in person was important.