The leader of Lichfield District Council has joined other local authority chiefs from across Staffordshire in writing to the Prime Minister asking for more support for the hospitality and tourism industries.

The Government confirmed yesterday (17th December) that the county would remain in Tier 3 restrictions, meaning pubs, bars and restaurants can only operate as takeaways.

Other hospitality and tourism businesses will also remain shuttered, dealing a blow to many during what is usually a busy time over the festive period.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he was keen to see more help being delivered to the sector.

Doug Pullen

“Locally, we are doing everything we can to support our local business community with initiatives such as our Love Local safe shopping campaign. “We are also continuing to provide advice and guidance to businesses and access to a range of financial support. “Along with other council leaders from across Staffordshire I have also written to the Prime Minister asking for additional financial support for our hospitality and tourism industries – and making the case for Staffordshire to be in a lower tier.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Like much of the country, Lichfield and Burntwood has been unable to move down through the coronavirus tiers.

Cllr Pullen said the current picture was a reminder that COVID-19 remains an ongoing battle despite work beginning on a mass vaccination programme across the UK.