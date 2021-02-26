Season ticket holders are being warned that changes will mean two city centre car parks can no longer be used from next month.

The Backcester Lane car park. Picture: Google Streetview

The Backcester Lane and Gresley Row facilities will be operated by Three Spires Shopping Centre from 1st March.

It means city centre car park season ticket holders will need to use alternative car parks.

Lichfield District Council has managed the two car parks on behalf of Three Spires Shopping Centre since they were first built, but the local authority said the company had now decided to take them in-house.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“We wanted to let our car park users know about the change in management of these two city centre car parks. “From now on any enquiries about Backcester Lane and Gresley Row car parks should be directed to Three Spires Shopping Centre.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The car parks will have new contactless payment systems installed as part of the switchover to management by the Three Spires Shopping Centre.