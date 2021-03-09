A councillor has called for a review to ensure decision-making at Lichfield District Council is not disrupted by technical problems during online meetings.

It comes after a gathering of the planning committee was debating an application for a development at Drayton Bassett yesterday (8th March).

Cllr Steve Norman said technical issues during the online meeting meant parts of it could not be heard by those taking part or listening in.

The Labour group leader – who is not a member of the planning committee but was watching online – said the council could not risk having to delay decisions because of problems with technology.

Cllr Steve Norman

“While planning applications have been deferred for good planning reasons recently it is hard to see how future virtual meetings can carry on. “Obviously, it is important that members make decisions based on planning reasons and that they follow the debate fully – but let’s be honest, no one can enforce that. “Last night, the applicant’s agent had three brief breaks in his presentation but was not asked to repeat what was missed and the council’s environmental and health officer was not given a second chance to try again or offered the opportunity to join by telephone. “There is no way you can guarantee every member is paying attention at all times even in a real meeting or does not mishear something, let alone in a three hour Zoom meeting. “I am concerned that more planning meetings could get deferred for ‘technical’ reasons and that there needs to be a review of how to avoid this.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The meeting was also not broadcast live on YouTube due to what the local authority described as “technical reasons” – although people were able to watch via the Zoom meeting link.

A recording of the session has not appeared on the council’s YouTube channel at the time of writing.

“Representatives of our community”

Lichfield District Council House

The role of online meetings at Lichfield District Council have led to much discussion amongst elected members since they were introduced at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

One councillor stood down after it emerged he could not use the IT equipment needed to participate in the sessions – a decision Cllr Norman said was driven by criticism levelled at the individual by “ignorant people”.

The local authority’s vice chairman, Cllr Derrick Cross, also caused controversy when he emailed Conservative colleagues to suggest a return to in person meetings would mean members being “properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making”.

Cllr Cross added that it was inappropriate for members of the council to be “seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms”.

His comments led to a backlash from members of his own party who said they were “shocked and disappointed” by the contents of his email.

Other members of the council have been more supportive of the proposals for online sessions to continue going forward.

A motion by the Labour group’s deputy leader Cllr Diane Evans had previously called for meetings to continue being streamed after the social distancing restrictions were eased.

“The use of new technology represents an opportunity for current and future elected representatives to engage a wider audience in its work, including parents or guardians with young children, commuters, shift workers and those with mobility problems. “This council resolves to continue the use of virtual meetings while social distancing restrictions remain in place and to actively consider ways of integrating video conferencing and the online streaming of council and committee meetings when restrictions are lifted, so that it can continue to engage with the wider community.” Part of a motion proposed by Cllr Diane Evans in October 2020

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, has also previously given his support to future online meetings, suggesting they would encourage a more diverse range of people to consider becoming elected members.

Doug Pullen