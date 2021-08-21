Lichfield City FC pulled off a shock in the FA Cup as they secured their passage to the next round with a win at Evesham United.

Their Southern Division One South opponents went into the game as favourites, but Ivor Green’s men produced a ruthless performance to get themselves in the hat for the next round.

New signing Reg Smith took just 20 seconds to open his account for City with one of his first touches in City colours.

But Evesham pegged Lichfield back in somewhat fortuitous fashion when a cross by Charlie Johnson found the back of the net.

Both sides traded chances as the half progressed with Smith forcing the keeper into a smart save as he looked to restore City’s lead.

Lichfield did manage to get their noses in front again before the break when a corner dropped to the edge of the box and Luke Childs fired home through a packed area.

Evesham’s keeper pulled off another good save to deny Smith early in the second period, while Dan Lomas also saw an effort kept out.

The home side levelled the scores after Felix Miles was tripped in the box and Lance Smith slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sean Brain was denied by James Beeson in the Lichfield goal as Evesham looked to get themselves in front for the first time in the tie.

But it was City who would again take the lead when Jack Edwards netted from a tight angle.

Evesham’s chances of staging a third comeback of the afternoon appeared to be diminishing when Matt Williams was sent off to reduce the hosts to ten men.

With the clock ticking down Edwards added his second of the game to wrap up a 4-2 win for Lichfield in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.