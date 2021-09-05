The magic of the FA Cup returned to Chasetown FC as they caused an upset to knock out Southern Premier side Barwell.

Action from Chasetown v Barwell. Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars will be dreaming of another money-spinning run in the famous competition as they hope to create new memories to rival those of ties against the likes of Oldham, Cardiff City and Port Vale.

In front of a bumper Scholars Ground crowd of 709, Barwell had the ball in the net inside the first quarter, denied by the assistant’s offside flag.

The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 25th minute after Ross Oulton was red carded for a late challenge on his opposite number Jack Langston.

On the stroke of half time, Chasetown made their man advantage count as Barwell failed to clear the ball inside the box and Dilano Reid poked it home from 12 yards.

Liam Kirton had a great opportunity within minutes of the restart but keeper Liam Castle was equal to the task.

Kirton then went even closer with a right footer that beat Castle but the ball came back off the crossbar.

It was no surprise when Chasetown doubled their advantage. The Scholars earned a free kick outside the box and Joey Butlin continued his rich vein of scoring set pieces with a superb curling strike.

The visitors were handed a lifeline when Barwell were awarded a spot kick that substitute Brady Hickey fired high into the roof of the net.

But It was too little too late for the Leicestershire side as Chasetown progressed to the next round.